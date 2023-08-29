It was Robyn Hughes' first week at the Flying Fox & Giraffe in the new Bendigo airport terminal this week and she was still taken with the novelty of the surroundings.
"We can see the planes taxiing and taking off from here," she said.
"There are helicopters as well, and its noisy."
Watching the aeroplane traffic gives the young barista something to do between customers, who are currently fairly few and far between.
The recently opened new terminal building the cafe is located in is surrounded by construction work and passengers are dragging their suitcases to the building along a long synthetic grass strip from a temporary car park.
The old brown brick terminal building has been demolished and workers were this week pouring a slab for the section of the new one, which will eventually be joined up with the first phase of the new building.
The development of a new business park is also underway at the Victa Road airport site.
The second section is scheduled to be finished in December.
For Hughes, it's a change of pace from her shifts at the owners' other businesses - the Fox & Giraffe in Bridge Street and the Gallery Cafe on View at the Bendigo Art Gallery.
Cafe owner Lisa Adams said the business, which opened "five or six weeks ago", was going well but she wanted to let people know it was there.
"We're getting the tradies and the airport staff and then people that are flying out," she said.
"We're just trying to get the word out that the public can come as well."
The pitstop-sized business offers the same "custom coffee" from local roasters as the other two cafes, along with "a lot of grab and go stuff" like wraps, toasties, croissants, cakes and salad bowls, she said.
It had the same "friendly staff" and emphasis on local suppliers.
"Everything we do is Bendigo; we don't bring anything in from outside."
"Our biggest emphasis in all three cafes is to make sure that we're using local supplies and promoting Bendigo."
A cafe at the old terminal was previously run by Custom Coffees, which didn't make the move from the old terminal.
In October Qantas will introduce a 6.35am weekday flight, enabling same day return travel to Sydney and potentially boosting passenger numbers.
"Whenever the flights are happening, we're here," Adams said.
