Bendigo Athletics Complex to change name to Lar Birpa Athletics Complex

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 4:30am
A runner at the atheltics track. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
The La Trobe University Bendigo Athletics Complex will be renamed after City of Greater Bendigo councillors voted to endorse the chance at Monday's council meeting.

