The La Trobe University Bendigo Athletics Complex will be renamed after City of Greater Bendigo councillors voted to endorse the chance at Monday's council meeting.
The new name, Lar Birpa Athletics Complex, which translates to "a place to run" in the Dja Dja Wurrung language, supports councils work to explore Aboriginal place naming.
The name Lar Bir Pa Athletics Complex was originally suggested in 2021, however didn't comply with Geographic Names Victoria's rules due to its length.
Councillor Marg O'Rourke said the new name suited, especially with a growing amount of places in the municipality having dual names.
"I think it first really nice with the number of our assets around the city in terms of Gurri Wanyarra, Ulumbarra, we're starting to see our indigenous history really being presented as part of the wider City of Greater Bendigo," she said.
Out of 74 submissions, 51 were in favour of the name change while 23 opposed the proposal.
Objections ranged from the name being "difficult to pronounce", to not including the location, or not reflecting "the broader use of the facility".
According to a council staff report, the name would become "familiar and easy to use" over time, similar to Ulumbarra and Gurri Wanyarra, and the name would be registred wih Geographic Names Victoria, ensuring t emergency services would be able to find the site.
The objectors could appeal to Geographic Names Victoria.
