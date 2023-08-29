A 35-year-old Bendigo man has been charged with six counts of sexual penetration of a child.
The man, from Spring Gully, was arrested on Monday, August 28 and charged by detectives from Central Victoria Sex Offence and Child Abuse Unit.
He was interviewed in relation to offences that are alleged to have occurred between May and August 2023 in various locations around Greater Bendigo.
He has been charged with six counts of sexual penetration of a child under 16 and has been remanded to appear in Bendigo Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 29.
More to come.
