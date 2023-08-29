Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo man, 35, charged with six counts of penetration of child

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated August 29 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A 35-year-old Bendigo man has been charged with six counts of sexual penetration of a child.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.