Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Heroes and villians in the same place as Bendi-Con takes over city

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
August 28 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Murray dressed up at this year's Bendi-Con. Picture by Darren Howe
Michelle Murray dressed up at this year's Bendi-Con. Picture by Darren Howe

Helena Millett likes to "put her own spin" on classic comic book and movie characters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.