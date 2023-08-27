Helena Millett likes to "put her own spin" on classic comic book and movie characters.
And that spin would be turning them into steampunk symbols.
The New Zealand-born Melbourne creator was one of many stall-holders at this year's Bendi-Con event, and she came dressed to the nines in her own work.
"I've been dressing up for as long as I can remember, but when I heard you could do that and go to an event to show off your work, I was in," she said.
"I make a lot of my own accessories and people kept telling me they loved what I was wearing and that I should sell that, so that's where Clockwork Colt came from."
On August 27, Ms Millett was sporting a steam-punk version of Captain Marvel.
She said she enjoyed Bendi-Con because it allowed her to develop personal connections with customers.
"I feel like with the larger events, everyone just shuffles through, but here you're able to meet people and actually have a conversation with them," she said.
"I actually have one girl who I met when she was in school and at each event I see her grow up and hear about her life and she knows about mine."
Bendigo stallholder Claire Deprez said it was great to be able to bring her business - Claire Blaire Art - out in her hometown.
"I know a lot of people travel so far, and we do that as well, but it's good to have something like this in your own backyard," she said.
"You're able to share this experience with people who are here for the same reason you are and I think that's really great.
"I think it's really great to get people into central Victoria as well."
Bendi-Con organiser Peter Pascoe said it was great to turn his passion into this project.
"I've been a pop culture fan for a long time and I got sick of having to travel to Melbourne for every event, so I brought one here," he said.
"It's just a great day to show off local artists and what they do while enjoying some cool characters along the way.
"We had 170 tables set up and plenty of people buying tickets, it's great to see."
The event's first international guest artist Gary Erskine was also at Red Energy Arena with an exclusive print that would raise money for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
"This is my first time coming to Bendigo and an event this size and it's really exciting," he said.
"It's a great opportunity to meet fans in person and chat with them.
"I love seeing all these other local artists and seeing what they have to offer, they're great."
