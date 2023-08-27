They really turned on the nice weather and cool taps at Bendigo on the Hop this year.
Crowds ascended on the Bendigo streets and venues to enjoy a day of good food, good mates and of course beer on August 26.
A number of local businesses, including Handle Bar, the Black Swan, Babylon and more, opened their doors for the masses as they explored what the city has to offer.
Live music filled the air - as did the smell of delicious food - in the Hargreaves Street mall as the party continued into the evening at the event's hub.
Breweries from across the state came to town, including businesses from Beechworth and Gippsland to name a few.
Crowds moved from place to place, trying an array for drinks that were sure to satisfy any thirst.
