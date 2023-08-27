Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Take a look at who we saw at Bendigo on the Hop | GALLERY

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 27 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They really turned on the nice weather and cool taps at Bendigo on the Hop this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.