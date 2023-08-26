Bendigo Advertisersport
Sandhurst claims BFNL minor premiership after big win over Hawks

By Adam Bourke
Updated August 27 2023 - 9:45am, first published August 26 2023 - 8:30pm
Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow after kicking the opening goal of the game in Saturday's win over Eaglehawk at the QEO. Picture by Darren Howe
Sandhurst secured its first BFNL minor premiership in seven years when it handed Eaglehawk a nine-goal thumping in their round 18 clash at the QEO.

