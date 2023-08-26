Less hassle for vulnerable patients as urgent care centre reopens

Maryborough District Health Service will reopen the doors to the Urgent Care Centre (UCC) to provide easier access to services.
MDHS Acute director of Nursing Heather Blazko said the health service closed general access to the hospital via the UCC entry for safety purposes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Now the risk of COVID-19 transmission is lower we are aiming to get back to business as usual," Ms Blazko said.
"Reopening the doors at UCC will provide direct access to the medical imaging department.
"This will also make it easier for vulnerable and less mobile patients who can be dropped off right at the door outside UCC, rather than entering via the main entrance of the hospital."
MORE NEWS:
Wearing a surgical mask is still required in urgent care and medical imaging departments to stay COVID-safe and protect vulnerable patients from illness.
With the hospital redevelopment occurring next door, there have been some changes in parking.
A new drive way and pedestrian access ramp provides access to the UCC from Clarendon Street, however there is no public parking outside urgent care and medical imaging.
This area is strictly reserved for ambulance access and patient drop-off only.
Nearby short-term parking is available on Clarendon and Neill Streets and off-street parking is available in the new car park at the northern end of the hospital.
MDHS encourages patrons to adhere to the time limits for on-street parking to provide fair access for all patients and visitors to the area.
As a reminder Central Goldfields Shire Council will enforce parking restrictions in the hospital precinct from September.
The doors at the Urgent Care Centre will open from 8.30am to 8.30pm from Monday to Friday.
Visitors to urgent care outside these hours will need to press the intercom button to gain entry.
Medical imaging is open from 8.30am to 5.00pm weekdays in line with business hours.
