Police worked to calm a man behaving "erratically" in his Golden Square home, leading to roads being blocked off.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said officers were called to a house in Hattam Street at about 10.40am on August 26.
The spokesperson said officers negotiated with a 45-year-old man who was "peacefully" taken into custody at about 12.35pm.
Bendigo uniform police, highway patrol, crime scene officers and ambulance services were all on scene as the incident unfolded throughout the morning.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were "on standby".
Highway Patrol officers directed traffic right from Oak Street into Allingham Street while the incident occurred.
A large stretch of Hattam Street towards the Bendigo CBD was also blocked off.
The roads were cleared shortly after 1.15pm.
The Victoria Police spokesperson said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.
