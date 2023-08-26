Bendigo Advertiser
Police 'peacefully' detain man after incident in Golden Square

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 26 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
Police were on scene at the police incident in Hattam Street, Golden Square. Picture by Darren Howe
Police worked to calm a man behaving "erratically" in his Golden Square home, leading to roads being blocked off.

