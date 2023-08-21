Bendigo Advertiser
Building the right culture key to Strikers' future Victorian Netball League success

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:10pm
Bendigo Strikers interim board members Melissa Ryan, Ben DeAraugo, Anita Harrington, Andrew Cooney, Melinda Keighran and Teigan Redwood with Netball Victoria president Carol Cathcart at Monday's VNL announcement in Bendigo. Picture by Kieran Iles
INTERIM Bendigo Strikers officials say creating the right culture and environment will be the key to enticing the cream of the region's top netball talent to play for the new VNL club.

