Borough trio named joint Eaglehawk Citizens of the Year 2023

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:00pm
Mitchell Graham has been named one of three Eaglehawk Citizen of the Year award recipients. Picture by Darren Howe

Three people dedicated to supporting the Eaglehawk community will have their efforts recognised as joint 2023 Eaglehawk Citizens of the Year, to be awarded on January 26.

