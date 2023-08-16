Are you looking to your our dream home?
With two house auctions taking place on August 19 residents have the opportunity to get themselves on the housing ladder (or taking a step up/down it).
Ray White are hosting two open auctions with one property up for grabs in the suburb of Bendigo and the other in North Bendigo.
MORE NEWS:
The first auction is scheduled to start at 11am in Forest Street.
It is a three bedroom and two bathroom home relatively close to the heart of the city, with an asking price of between $440,000 and $480,000.
The second home on the market is situated in North Bendigo it is also still close to amenities and leisure spaces.
It too is a three bedroom and two bathroom home on a 700 square metre block and is equip with nearly 18 solar panels.
The house has an auction price guide of between $400,000 and $440,000.
Do you have a house/commercial property going under the hammer? Let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.