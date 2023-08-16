Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Property

Home-buyers gear up for Bendigo house auctions on August 19

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated August 17 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The public has the opportunity to pounce on two Bendigo properties at an auction on August 19. Picture by Canva
The public has the opportunity to pounce on two Bendigo properties at an auction on August 19. Picture by Canva

Are you looking to your our dream home?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.