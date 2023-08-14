Bendigo Advertiser
Just Folk wins back-to-back Bendigo Horse of the Year titles

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 14 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 10:00am
Just Folk - formerly trained by Josh Julius - has won the Victorian Equine Group Bendigo Horse of the Year Award for the second straight year. Picture by Darren Howe
A STRING of high-calibre placings at Group and Listed level during the 2022-23 racing season has earned Just Folk consecutive Bendigo Horse of the Year titles.

