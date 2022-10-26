Bendigo Advertiser
A race to savour for Stanleys with El Salto victory on Bendigo Cup Day

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 26 2022 - 7:01am, first published 6:57am
Jett and Brent Stanley after El Salto's win in Wednesday's Catanach's Jewellers BM64 Handicap on Bendigo Cup Day. It was the first time Jett had ridden a winner trained by his father. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos.
