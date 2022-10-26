A race to savour for Stanleys with El Salto victory on Bendigo Cup Day

THE father-son duo of Brent and Jett Stanley combined for an emotional win with El Salto in the Catanach's Jewellers BM64 Handicap (1100m) at Wednesday's Bendigo Cup Day meeting.
It was the first winner for apprentice jockey Jett aboard a horse trained by his father, Brent.
"There's photos of me when I was two-years-old dressed up in silks sitting on our pet dog pretending to be a jockey," Jett said after the win.
"I've always wanted to be a jockey and as soon as Dad turned into a horse trainer I just wanted to ride a winner for him.
"I'm definitely never going to forget this... that's a special win."
Having started his apprenticeship in Perth, teenager Jett is based in Albury with trainer Mitch Beer and has now had 42 career wins after debuting last year.
As well as his son riding El Salto ($5.50), it was also a hometrack Cup Day win for Bendigo's Brent Stanley.
"Mitch Beer is doing a great job with Jett at Albury; to get him to drive down after track work yesterday, spend the night and then he's driving back to Albury tonight," Brent said.
"To have him (Jett) ride his first winner for me is a very proud moment.
"He rode him good, he knows the horse... he was riding him in track work when he was first learning, so he knows the horse back to front.
"He's not the easiest horse to ride, but he got the job done and it's a super proud moment."
El Salto is a five-year-old gelding, with Wednesday's victory by one length over Outstanding Reward ($16) his fifth win from 30 career starts.
* It was a highly emotional win for the Echuca training team of Michael Cornish and Donna Gaskin as The Talking Toff prevailed in the Big Al's Water BM70 Handicap (1600m).
The Talking Toff ($13) fought on strongly to win in a photo finish for first, second and third the day after Donna's father, Norm, passed away.
"Norm was very big with us in the stable; the owners rang us up today and said we understand if you want to scratch him," Cornish said.
"But we said if we scratched this horse today Norm would be absolutely livid; that's the kind of person he was.
"When I rang Neil (Farley, jockey) I said 'Norm will be riding with you today and he'll help you steer him'.
"He's a tricky horse, but I think with Norm's help we got him home."
The Talking Toff narrowly beat Kaituko ($8.50) and two hometrack hopes in Play On Words (trained by Rod Symons, $6.50) and Schultzy (trained by Pat Cannon, $9).
* Stablemates Court Deep and Secret Glamour fought out the finish of the Bendigo Locksmiths BM70 Handicap (1300m).
Both trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Court Deep ($14) edged out Secret Glamour ($4.60) by a neck in a thrilling finish in the sixth race on the card.
"He just kept finding more and more every time I asked him; he will obviously be better over further (distance). It was a really tough performance from this horse today," Court Deep jockey Celine Gaudray said.
"I could feel him (Secret Glamour) coming, but he just kept fighting and was really strong."
The victory was a sixth career win from 20 starts for six-year-old gelding Court Deep and his first since saluting in the Penshurst Cup on November 21 last year.
* No Surrender hung tough in the closing stages to win the final race on the card, the Filkel Bm78 Handicap (1400m), to book a place in the final of next Thursday's Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Series.
Ridden by apprentice Matthew Chadwick and trained by Jack Laing, No Surrender ($9) won by a long head from Polanco ($15).
