Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Leading Bendigo trainer Josh Julius quits horse training

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:13pm, first published July 6 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Julius has pulled the pin on his training career at the age of 34. Picture by Racing Photos
Josh Julius has pulled the pin on his training career at the age of 34. Picture by Racing Photos

Josh Julius has called time on his horse training career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.