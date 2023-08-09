BENDIGO trainer Jarrod Robinson is optimistic he can land a country cup breakthrough with his dependable stayer Equine Philosopher in the latter part of 2023.
Robinson is giving the six-year-old gelding a bit of a freshen up following a consistent 2022-23 season, but at the same time plotting suitable targets for the coming months.
Equine Philosopher raced 10 times in the back half of the season for three wins and four placings (two seconds and two thirds).
That form has stamped him as a contender for the stayer's award at this Saturday night's Victorian Equine Group Bendigo Horse of the Year Awards.
It followed a leaner period for both horse and trainer while based at Colac during the first 10 months of 2022.
"He's a good horse to have around and had a pretty consistent season," Robinson said.
"He did lose form when I moved (to Colac), but he's been a lot happier horse back here.
"He likes being out in the bush and doing different stuff every day.
"He's been racing well. He's just out in the paddock at the moment and having a few weeks off, but hopefully we'll get him up for some of those country cups over the spring and summer, or maybe even Moonee Valley night races might suit him.
"He's a frontrunner, so if we can get him as fit as we can and get him out in front at The Valley, he can hopefully give the others something to chase."
The third of Equine Philosopher's three wins for the season came at his last start on the Ballarat Synthetic over 2100m on July 4.
It was the son of Unencumbered and Umatain's second win in three starts following another 2100m victory at Horsham in May.
Ideally, Robinson would love to land a smaller country cup with Equine Philosopher.
He has been placed twice before in cups, at Murtoa and St Arnaud in back-to-back starts in 2021, before finishing fourth in the $125,000 Kyneton Cup in the same year.
He also finished fourth in last year's St Arnaud Cup.
"He's been close in a few, but hopefully he'll get one," Robinson said.
"He's been a good horse for us. He's won six races now, so we can't complain.
"I'm pretty lucky, as I thought I was going to lose him.
"When I got hurt, I couldn't ride him, which I like to do, but the owner said just put him in the paddock and once you get back to Bendigo and once your body has healed again, then we'll start again.
"So I have to thank the owner, Peter Morrison, for sticking with us."
Regardless of what happens with the stayer's award, Robinson will emerge with at least one award on Saturday night.
His seven winners from 45 starters (15.56 per cent) for the season have landed him the trainer's strike rate award.
Three of those wins were contributed by the now five-year-old gelding Lescot, who is a nominee for the best sprinter award.
He faces tough opposition, however, from Jess Gleeson's dual-South Australian metropolitan winner Prairie Fire, the Brent Stanley-trained El Salto, whose three wins included a benchmark 84 success on Golden Mile day, and the Erin Maher-trained Gargantuan, whose two wins included a city win at Sandown in February.
