BUOUYED by a close-up fourth in last year's race, trainer Matthew Enright will again target the $500,000 Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) in November with Wertheimer.
The six-year-old has not raced since finishing unplaced over 2500m at Moonee Valley on Christmas Eve, but is back in work ahead of what looms as an exciting spring campaign.
His run at The Valley came at the end of a pleasing campaign for Enright with Wertheimer, who, despite not winning a race, ran a succession of bold races in country cup events, headlined by his fourth at Group 3 level in the Bendigo Cup behind subsequent Group 1 Melbourne Cup placegetter High Emocean.
The son of Tavistock finished fourth in the Murtoa Cup (2050m) and second in the Horsham Cup (2100m) in the lead up to Bendigo and was a close-up third in the Werribee Cup (2000m) just over a month later.
Enright is plotting the same path to his hometown cup, with the Murtoa and Horsham cups likely again to be on the radar for Wertheimer.
"He's on his way back and has come up really well," he said.
"We'll probably follow the same path as last year, a couple of country cups into the Bendigo Cup.
"He may sneak the Benalla Cup in. We'll see how that pans out. I have an open mind.
"Things worked out well last year in terms of the Bendigo Cup, so hopefully they do again.
"It would be a nice little fairytale if we could improve on last year's effort."
Formerly trained in South Australia by Michael Hickmott, Wertheimer was transferred to Enright's Bendigo stable early last year.
His six starts last season produced two placings for more than $50,000 in prizemoney.
While he came up just short in all four country cups he contested last season - three of them by one-and-a-half lengths or less - Wertheimer's solid spring campaign has him deep in the picture to claim the stayer's award at the Victorian Equine Group Bendigo Horse of the Year Awards this Saturday night.
His main rivals include the Jarrod Robinson-trained Equine Philosopher, the Brent Stanley-trained Ceardai and Wertheimer's stablemate Salassi.
READ MORE:
Enright is bullish about the stable's chances.
"Even though he didn't win a race, he ran well in four country cups, including a fourth at Group 3 level against an eventual Group 1 Melbourne Cup placegetter," he said.
"The others won races at benchmark 58 level, so I feel his performances stack up.
"His campaign was huge. He really should have won that Werribee Cup."
Enright, who took over management of the Bendigo Water Walker earlier this year, is further looking forward to the return to action of the former New Zealand sprinter Buoyantsea.
The five-year-old gelding, who was a Group 3 winner back at home, was a late scratching on Golden Mile day at Bendigo from the race won by El Salto, in what was planned to be his Australian debut.
