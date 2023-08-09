Bendigo Advertiser
Trainer Matthew Enright dreaming of another Bendigo Cup start with Wertheimer

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 9 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 10:55am
Bendigo trainer Matthew Enright and his stayer Wertheimer are targeting a return to the Group 3 Bendigo Cup later this year after a pleasing fourth in last year's race, won by Melbourne Cup placegetter High Emocean. Picture by Darren Howe
BUOUYED by a close-up fourth in last year's race, trainer Matthew Enright will again target the $500,000 Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) in November with Wertheimer.

