Estia Health buys Royal Freemasons' Kangaroo Flat aged care home

DC
By David Chapman
Updated August 9 2023 - 7:59am, first published 6:00am
Estia Health chief operating officer Damian Hiser (left) and Royal Freemasons CEO John Fogarty at the Kangaroo Flat nursing home. Picture supplied.
Estia Health chief operating officer Damian Hiser (left) and Royal Freemasons CEO John Fogarty at the Kangaroo Flat nursing home. Picture supplied.

Estia Health will take over the running of the Royal Freemasons aged care home in Kangaroo Flat in October.

Local News

