Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Golden tram highlights Bendigo's past and future

Updated August 7 2023 - 6:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The city of Bendigo was built on the goldrush of the 1800s and now - almost 200 years later - gold is flowing through the streets again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.