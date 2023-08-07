The city of Bendigo was built on the goldrush of the 1800s and now - almost 200 years later - gold is flowing through the streets again.
Bendigo Tramways and Fosterville Gold Mine have teamed up to officially launch the "Bendigo - Built on Gold" tram which pays homage to the foundational role that gold has played in the city's past and continues to have for the future.
The gold tram sparkles in the sun and will be part of Bendigo Tramways' Vintage Talking Tram fleet.
Former manager of Central Deborah Gold Mine (which now operates as a tourist attraction), the late Ray Beer, remembered the Bendigo of his childhood in the 1940s and 50s as "streets that literally flowed with gold".
"The streets around Bendigo were all dirt back then," he is quoted as saying on the Central Deborah Gold Mine website.
"After a good rain, in just about any gutter, you could pan for gold. We used to do well out of it too, enough to buy our drinks, lollies and comic books."
Agnico Eagle's Fosterville Gold Mine general manager Lance Faulkner said the unique geology of the Bendigo region continued to bring prosperity.
He said the Fosterville mine, located 20 minutes north east of Bendigo, poured its four millionth ounce of gold in March this year since the current mine operations began in 2005.
Fosterville employs more than 800 people and Mr Faulkner said the mine's social responsibility program invested millions of dollars into community-led initiatives.
"Modern mining is very different in terms of scale, technology and environmental management," Mr Faulkner said.
"As an organisation we are determined to meaningfully and consistently give back to the communities in which we operate, while at the same time minimising our impact on the environment, so that we leave a positive legacy once mining ceases."
Bendigo Heritage Attractions chief executive officer James Reade said it had been a privilege to partner with Fosterville to introduce the gold tram.
"The transformation of Tram No. 880 included refurbishment by the skilled Bendigo Tramways workshop team," he said.
"We believe this tram will be an icon which the Bendigo community can be proud of, and one which will inspire visitation to the city."
