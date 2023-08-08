Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo L-plater pleads guilty to speeding 20km/h over limit

By Ben Loughran
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
A learner driver has been fined in Bendigo Magistrates Court for speeding on his way to a P-plate test. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A learner driver who was caught speeding while on his way to attempt his P-plates test has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court.

