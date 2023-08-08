A learner driver who was caught speeding while on his way to attempt his P-plates test has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the Bendigo Magistrate's Court.
Chance Davies, 18, pleaded guilty to five driving-related charges including speeding and driving without a supervised licence holder after being caught by police on June 26, 2023.
The court heard Davies was caught driving a Ford Falcon on Adams Street in Golden Square around 78km/h per hour in a "clearly marked" 60km/h per hour zone.
When pulled over and questioned by police, Davies produced a learner's permit, not a provisional driver's licence.
Police also questioned why, instead of having his L-plates showing on his vehicle, he had red P-plates showing.
The man told police "because I am silly."
The court heard the man was alone in the car because he mother was ill and he was driving to the Bendigo VicRoads office to sit his hazard perception test and get his P-plates.
Magistrate Ross Maxted fined the man $550 and a 12-month adjourned undertaking, which is a promise made to the court not to commit any more offences.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
