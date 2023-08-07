Court hears of threat to 'cave' police officer's head in

A 37-year-old Echuca man who pleaded guilty to 48 charges for offences committed in Echuca, Shepparton, Bendigo has been sentenced to a year in prison with conviction.
Matthew Oliver will serve a non-parole period of six months with 98 days already served.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh called Oliver's offending "voluminous" and said he had been in prison for six months for similar offending in November 2019.
The court heard Oliver faced multiple theft charges relating to fuel, registration plates, tools, a car and items from his workplace, as well as a careless driving charge and a threat to assault a police officer.
Oliver was also fined $950 for fine-only offences and will be off the roads for at least four years.
Drug arrest in Echuca
On June 5, 2022, around 2.48am Kyabram Police were patrolling Ogilvie Avenue in Echuca when Oliver was driving a blue Commodore - with a passenger against whom the police had an arrest warrant.
That passenger was seen throwing drug paraphernalia back into the vehicle after being asked to step out of the car and a drug search was carried out.
Oliver had a bag of methylamphetamine and another of cocaine, each containing less than one gram of a drug, in his pocket.
Oliver was taken to the Echuca Police station and became aggressive and verbally abusive toward police.
Due to his aggressive behaviour and statements that he would fight any police officer that tried to get him in an interview room, the interview was not proceeded with.
"I don't want to give my blood"
On July 8, 2022 after being intercepted by police travelling west along Pakenham Street in Echuca between Hare Street and Nish Street, Oliver was required to undergo an oral fluid test but failed to provide a sufficient sample.
He was then required to have a blood sample taken but refused to accompany Leading Senior Constable Holland to the Echuca Hospital.
He told police "I don't want to give my blood" in explanation of his refusal.
Threat to assault police officer
On August 3, 2022, Oliver again failed to supply a sufficient sample for an oral fluid test after being stopped in Echuca.
After failing to follow instructions and being told of the ramifications by police, Oliver removed the testing device from his mouth and threw it towards an officer before it landed on the road.
He said, "you can have it, f*** off".
When told this was a refusal to provide a sample, Oliver said to one of the officers, "how about we go around the corner and f****** have it out you piece of s***, you weak f****** dog".
He then tried to drive his vehicle away despite being told he could not drive for 24 hours.
"I'm not leaving my car here, I'm losing my licence for two years anyway," he said.
An officer then removed his keys to prevent him driving away.
Oliver then left the car and in an aggressive manner called the officer "a f****** maggot".
"I'll find out where you live and I'll cave your f****** head in," he said.
Police called for back-up to deal with Oliver's behaviour.
Thefts
Oliver stole a Samsung projector worth $860 from Harvey Norman Echuca while working there on March 30, 2023. He then stole $3891.78 worth of Dyson Products on April 13, 2023.
When confronted by management, he asked to take a smoke break before leaving and has never returned to work.
Oliver also faced charges relating to two thefts from Supercheap Auto Echuca and Bunnings in 2022, and fuel thefts from Ampol Echuca, APCO Kangaroo Flat, Woolworths Service Station Echuca and APCO Strathdale - in the latter two incidents he was driving stolen vehicles.
On December 10, after a fuel theft Oliver drove through the pumps at the service station and caused a member of the public to take evasive action to avoid being hit.
He was pursued with red and blue light and sirens, and he accelerated breaking traction and causing the vehicle to fishtail from side to side across the road before driving in a northerly direction on Powells Avenue, Strathdale.
On December 2022, around 4.50pm, Oliver was driven by an unknown co-accused on Pioneer Drive, Maiden Gully.
Oliver was dropped off and entered a victim's vehicle before driving west on Pioneer Drive, into Braedene Drive and onto the Calder Highway.
Final arrest
On April 26, a witness contacted police after finding Oliver asleep in an Echuca company car believing Oliver was unconscious or dead.
He was awake on the arrival of police and provided a false name and was found in possession of hand tools and socket wrench.
CCTV later revealed he had removed car components before falling asleep.
Police then carried out a pat down search before Oliver wandered off and then scaling the perimeter fence.
He fled to a nearby Hungry Jacks restaurant where he was located hiding in the female toilets. He was then taken into custody.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
