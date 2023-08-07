Bendigo Advertiser
GMW podcast to explain water storage rules in wake of protests

By David Chapman
Updated August 7 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 1:00pm
Rochester residents protesting at Lake Eppalock in July, calling on GMW to release water to prevent possible flooding. Picture by DARREN HOWE
Following some heated protests last month, Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) has released a new podcast episode to help keep the community informed about how water storages are managed.

