Indigenous healthcare workers celebrate graduation in Bendigo

By Ben Loughran
August 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Graduate Jessica Mitchell applying fluoride varnish to her son William Hayden. Picture by Darren Howe.
Eight Victorian Aboriginal healthcare providers have made history after officially becoming the first Indigenous practitioners trained to apply fluoride varnish to children's teeth.

