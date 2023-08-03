A drunk driver allegedly more than five times over the limit was nabbed in Golden Square on August 3, leaving police shaking their heads.
The 55-year-old driver, from Golden Square, was stopped by personnel following reports a car had driven into a street sign, and allegedly returned an evidentiary breath test result of .269.
Public Order Response Unit Officers first spotted the driver in Emmett Street about 5pm, following reports a car had driven into a street sign nearby.
The man's licence was immediately suspended for a period of 12 months.
It is expected the man will be charged on summons in relation to drink driving and other traffic related offences.
The legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit for fully licensed drivers in Victoria, and all other states and territories, is 0.05.
The incident follows a four-day blitz in the Bendigo region, from Friday, July 21 to Monday, July 24, with state highway patrol targeting speeding, distracted driving, unauthorised driving and impaired driving.
During the operation police carried out 5269 preliminary breath tests and detected five drink driving offences - one on a restricted licence for exceeding 0.00 BAC and four for exceeding 0.05 BAC.
