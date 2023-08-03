Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Police

Golden Square drunk driver caught five times over the limit

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated August 4 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 55-year-old driver had his license immediately suspended for 12 months. Picture file
The 55-year-old driver had his license immediately suspended for 12 months. Picture file

A drunk driver allegedly more than five times over the limit was nabbed in Golden Square on August 3, leaving police shaking their heads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.