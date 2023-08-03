Maureen Braddy, 16, and her boyfriend Allan Whyte, 17, disappeared on November 23, 1968, after a dance in Bendigo.
Nothing has been heard of the pair since.
They are just two of the thousands of people who go missing each year, leaving loved ones behind with heartache and questions which may never be answered.
"The impact of a missing person on their loved ones is often incredibly profound and can be life-changing for those left behind."
These are the words of Victorian Police missing persons squad inspector Dave Dunstan as National Missing Persons Week nears its end.
This yearly reminder puts into focus the hurt and pain caused to families whose loved ones vanish and are never found, sometimes for decades.
Bendigo and its residents have been touched by missing persons cases which remain open to this day.
Along with Allan and Maureen's disappearance, Krystal Fraser vanished from Pyramid Hill in 2009.
Inspector Dunstan said while many of the roughly 38,000 missing person reports made annually to police were solved quite quickly, there were still those cases which go unanswered.
"Overwhelmingly, the majority of people who go missing are found a short time later, safe and well," he said.
"However, a very small number make it on to our long term missing person list, whether through suspicious circumstances or a range of other reasons.
"The reasons for going missing are many and varied, and include criminal acts such as murder or domestic violence, along with misadventure, miscommunication, mental illness, and dementia-related illnesses."
Krystal Fraser, Maureen Braddy and Allan Whyte have all had coronial inquests since their respective disappearances.
Each inquest found the missing persons met with foul play and were most likely dead having been killed by someone close to them.
Inspector Dunstan said the focus for this year's Missing Persons Week was unidentified human remains, in an attempt to give some families closure of their missing loved ones.
"When we speak to families, we often hear about the cycle of grief they are trapped in that is overlaid with the frustration of not knowing what has happened," he said.
"With unidentified remains, we hope the identification of those can ultimately provide a link that gives someone a level of closure and understanding."
He said while young people make up the majority of missing person reports, it is adults who make up most of the long term missing persons.
"People who intentionally go missing often do so to escape or remove themselves from uncomfortable or unpleasant situations," Inspector Dunstan said.
"In this case, people are generally lacking the support they require to manage their situation and may feel that going missing is their only option.
"Improving community support is key to reducing both the incidence and impacts of missing persons."
Inspector Dunstan said it was vital for anybody who knows anything about any missing persons case to reach out, which can be done anonymously.
He said any tips can be directed to police through Crime Stoppers.
"It's important to remember that missing persons cases are never closed until that person is found or identified," he said.
If you have information about a missing person, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
