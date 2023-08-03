A man who said he was bullied as a child and has suffered from significant mental health issues since has been sentenced to five days in prison which will be served concurrently with a previous County Court prison sentence.
Benjamin Rice, 36, faced the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on August 2 on two matters relating to thefts from Epsom Bunnings and Long Gully IGA respectively, to which he ultimately pleaded guilty.
His five-day sentence will be served concurrently with his time for an armed robbery at the same supermarket earlier this year, meaning he will be eligible for parole in 2024.
Rice's lawyer Brigid Westgarth told the court her client had a "long list of psychological issues" including schizophrenia, stimulant use disorder and autism spectrum disorder, which she said had been "exacerbated by non-compliance with medication and his drug use".
The court heard from prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Sarah Helmut that Rice had attended Epsom Bunnings on June 7, 2022, after being bailed on June 2 and he stole five items from the store including a gas torch, a hammer, a gate lock and an airtool ratchet wrench.
READ MORE:
He was caught on CCTV footage but in an interview with police said the person captured was "not me", he had "not been there" and "doesn't know where Bunnings is in Epsom".
The court heard Rice had committed the second theft at Long Gully IGA on December 31 around 7.47pm.
Rice had previously been banned from the store and on entry was asked to leave.
He proceeded to place 600ml bottle of Coca Cola in his backpack.
Rice was arrested on an unrelated matter on January 6, 2023.
For that matter, an armed robbery taking place at the same Long Gully IGA supermarket, he was sentenced in the County Court on June 22, 2023 to two years in prison with a non-parole period of 12 months.
Ms Westgarth said for the matters facing the Magistrates' Court the items were of relatively low value although Rice conceded the thefts were "brazen".
She said he had stolen "to eat or fund (his) drug habit" and had been dealing with "significant mental health issues".
The court heard he had, as of August 2, just been released from hospital for a psychotic episode.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.