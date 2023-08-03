Friends and family have gathered at the White Hills grave of a fallen soldier, 50 years after Australia pulled out of the Vietnam War.
The group came together at the graveside of Paul Reidy, a 21-year-old National Serviceman who stepped on a landmine during an operation in the area of Vietnamese village Dat Do, in 1969.
"He was in Vietnam for about three months before he got killed," vigil organiser Terry Poulton said.
The service was one of the hundreds taking precisely 11am on Thursday, August 3 to remember Australians killed during the war, he said.
The last Australian troops left Vietnam in June 1973, though the nation's military commitment officially ended the previous December, and some air force personnel were dispatched on a humanitarian mission in the final chaotic months before the 1975 fall of Saigon.
Terry served with Paul in regiment 9 RAR in 1969, after being called up for national service in the same month, the previous year.
The pair knew each other long before that, though.
They went to the same Bendigo Marist Brothers school and played football in the same league.
"Paul was a good bloke. He played footy for YCW when they were out at Golden Square," Terry said.
"He was quiet, he liked a punt and was keen on the trots. He didn't mind a beer. He was a self-effacing sort of young man."
Paul's death left a lasting mark on many who had known him, including medic Peter Wynd, who told the gathering he thought about the fallen digger every day.
Peter was with Paul as he was loaded into the chopper to be evacuated.
Paul asked Peter to take his watch and return it to his family, which Terry said had finally been able to happen thanks to the graveside service.
Terry himself visited Paul's mother when he returned to Australia after his tour of duty.
"She was devastated. She could not stop crying. It was terrible. I've never forgotten it," he said.
Paul was one of seven children, a number of whom were at the service in a peaceful section of White Hills' cemetery.
"It's a tragedy for these young men and their families, like any war is," Terry said.
