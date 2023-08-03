Bendigo Advertiser
What's on in central Victoria this week | August 3 - August 10

Updated August 4 2023 - 12:42pm, first published August 3 2023 - 6:30pm
Kangaroo Flat Fire Brigade are celebrating 150 years this weekend. Mykeala Jones, Lt Ben Miller, Perry Van Stekelenburgh and Capt James O'Brien. Picture by Darren Howe
From art auctions to save local landmarks, to milestone fire brigades, to an infamous gathering of people who dabble in the dark arts, there is something for you this week. Here's your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470

