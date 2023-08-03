Return to the Dark Side this August and visit Maldon's infamous Goldfields Gothic Festival of Dark Ideas. The many eerie events on offer include ghost tours, cemetery tours, themed food experiences, workshops and performances plus talks on death, goldfields history and the shadowy side of life. Highlights of the program include an exclusive performance by iconic Australian new wave band Real Life and the mysteriously magical Sass and Secrets featuring Australia's most renowned female magician and mentalist Cath Jamison. Continuing the celebration of dark things, the Australian Hearse Owners Association of Australia will be bringing their annual national meetup to Maldon as part of the festivities. Families won't be disappointed, with a range of family friendly events on offer including the dress up Maldon Gothic and Victorian Picnic, magic workshops and the new Dark Market featuring purveyors of alternative goods. Inspired by the dark undercurrent of the 1850s Victorian Goldfields and intriguing stories of the past, Goldfields Gothic showcases the dark side of the goldfields in all its gruesome glory. Tickets and further information here. Where: Maldon. When: Friday to Sunday, August 4 to 6.