Gold Camp Castlemaine, a community group in Castlemaine, is holding a fundraiser auction of high calibre art works to fight a council plan to destroy large old trees and topography at the historic Camp Reserve. Painters John Borrack, Clayton Tremlett, Robert Cue, David Moore and the goldsmith Peter Gertler have all contributed work, along with many others to be auctioned to raise funds for the group's cause. Notably, the only known painting of Captain John Edward Newell Bull will be part of the auction program as well as a landscape piece by John Borrack, Red Gorge, donated by the artist. $10 entry. Where: Northern Arts Hotel, 359 Barker St, Castlemaine VIC 3450. When: Saturday, August 5.
Return to the Dark Side this August and visit Maldon's infamous Goldfields Gothic Festival of Dark Ideas. The many eerie events on offer include ghost tours, cemetery tours, themed food experiences, workshops and performances plus talks on death, goldfields history and the shadowy side of life. Highlights of the program include an exclusive performance by iconic Australian new wave band Real Life and the mysteriously magical Sass and Secrets featuring Australia's most renowned female magician and mentalist Cath Jamison. Continuing the celebration of dark things, the Australian Hearse Owners Association of Australia will be bringing their annual national meetup to Maldon as part of the festivities. Families won't be disappointed, with a range of family friendly events on offer including the dress up Maldon Gothic and Victorian Picnic, magic workshops and the new Dark Market featuring purveyors of alternative goods. Inspired by the dark undercurrent of the 1850s Victorian Goldfields and intriguing stories of the past, Goldfields Gothic showcases the dark side of the goldfields in all its gruesome glory. Tickets and further information here. Where: Maldon. When: Friday to Sunday, August 4 to 6.
Kangaroo Flat Fire Brigade are celebrating reaching 150 years of community service. Festivities includE an all-invited,Community Open Day at the station, starting with a procession of local brigades marching from Dower Park to the Kangaroo Flat's Helm Street base to salute volunteers past and present. From there, visitors will be able to go on station tours - including the newly opened memorabilia room, enjoy a free sausage sizzle and jumping castle, see historic vintage fire trucks and emergency services displays, and much more. Where: Kangaroo Flat Fire Brigade, Helm Street, Kangaroo Flat, VIC, 3550. When: Sunday, August 6, 10.30am - 2pm.
Come sing, munch and chat at the annual singalong at St Peter's Eaglehawk. Be entertained by The Our Place Minstrels and the St. Peter's Music group who love nothing more than having you sing along with them. They have a variety of well-known songs and maybe some that are new to you. Delicious afternoon tea follows with an opportunity to catch up with old friends, or find a new one! For more information contact Jenny 5448 3912; bjrains@bigpond.com. Where: St Peter's Eaglehawk, 63 High Street, Eaglehawk, VIC, 3550. When: Wednesday, August 9 from 1.30pm.
As part of the CLOAK exhibition - exploring textiles are complex multi-faceted materials that play diverse roles within our daily lives - at the Living Arts Space, CLOAK's artists will be weaving a giant tapestry warp live in the Visitor Centre front window and the public are welcome to participate on days when they are present. Full list of artist's present and dates available here. Where: Living Arts Space, Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Various dates, June 28 - August 31.
Enjoy an intimate and special wine tasting experience every weekend at Heathcote Wine Hub. Ticket includes three thoughtfully selected Heathcote wines (3 half glasses), cheese boards (imported cheese, olives, quince paste, fruit and nuts), and coffee. $40 per head. Where: Heathcote Wine Hub, 146 High St, Heathcote VIC 3523. When: Weekly on Friday and Saturday, 5.30pm - 7.30pm.
The Bendigo Gallery's new exhibition marks the 90th anniversary of The Australian Women's Weekly by diving into the women who explored the changing eras of fashion and style on the magazine's pages. The exhibition also presents a selection of garments by leading Australian designers, worn by notable and inspiring Australian women on recent covers including Melbourne designer Toni Maticevski. And of course, it wouldn't be a Women's Weekly exhibit without featuring the ingenious designs of the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View St, Bendigo. When: Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, August 27.
Central Goldfields Art Gallery presents the Golden Textures Contemporary Art Quilt Award. The Award exhibits contemporary art quilts from around the country, displayed in the redeveloped gallery space, including the winner of the Contemporary Art Quilt Award 2023. Where: Central Goldfields, 1 Neill Street Maryborough, VIC, 3550 When: June 17 to August 20.
Join in with Sisterworks Bendigo for some classes to help you learn skills. There will be beginners yoga which takes place on Mondays from 9.30am to 11am. Crochet classes take place on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm. And social sewing will take place on Fridays with two sessions, 10am to noon or noon to 2pm. These classes are for women from a migrant, refugee and asylum seeker background. Phone 0420 258 972 for more information. Where: 45 Mundy Street, Bendigo.
Bendigo Theatre Company's community choir is back with two new choir directors. Lloyd Dodsworth and Emma Kelly have taken over the choir, bringing in a new, refreshing direction. The choir welcomes people of all ages and abilities and is non-audition based. The music chosen is a mixture of modern and classical songs. If you are interested, contact BTC on 0401 678 102. Where: Bendigo Theatre Company's Arts Shed, 15 Allingham Street, Golden Square. When: Meets Monday evenings, 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Bendigo Tramways' beloved Tram No. 15 has been struck by the infamous Yarn Bombers, bringing back the Yarn Bomb Tram for another exciting winter season! The Yarn Bomb Tram, decorated inside and out with hand-made crochet bunting, seat covers and blankets, has been a beloved attraction throughout winter, thanks to the anonymous group of needling ninjas. Where: Bendigo Tramways, 76 Violet Street. When: Throughout winter, for specific times contact Bendigo Tramways.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit www.thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
The Soweto Gospel Choir are taking on an extensive regional tour of their new show HOPE, including stops in Bendigo and Castlemaine. Soweto Gospel Choir have received critical acclaim globally for its renditions of African American spirituals, gospel, folk and contemporary music. The new show HOPE takes audiences on a journey that includes South African freedom songs and protest music from the American songbook, including civil-rights era tracks, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. Tickets available here. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550. When: Bendigo on October 17, 2023 and Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on October 20, 2023.
Are you an this schools alum? Fallen out of touch with your school mates? Bendigo Girls School are holding a reunion for the 1955 form intake. For reservations classmates should contact Rhonda Clay 0419 951 165 stating your enrolment name. When: Saturday, September 2.
Put on your best wears and get ready for a night of grooving to the Australian Army Band at the Heathcote RSL 5th Annual Black Tie Ball. Ticket includes a three course dinner. Licensed formal event. For Tickets call Lyn on 0409 767 582. Where: Heathcote RSL Hall, 127 High St, Heathcote VIC 3523 When: Saturday, August 12 from 6pm.
