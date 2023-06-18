Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Maldon's 2023 Goldfields Gothic festival 'challenging' but 'exciting'

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 19 2023 - 2:02pm, first published June 18 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maldon Gothic and Victorian Picnic returns for this year's Goldfield Gothic festival. Picture by The Brass Harpies
The Maldon Gothic and Victorian Picnic returns for this year's Goldfield Gothic festival. Picture by The Brass Harpies

Organisers of Goldfields Gothic, a winter festival aiming to dig into the dark side of regional Victoria, say they want to provide something for both visitors to and residents of Maldon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.