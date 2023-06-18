Organisers of Goldfields Gothic, a winter festival aiming to dig into the dark side of regional Victoria, say they want to provide something for both visitors to and residents of Maldon.
But in its second year, festival director Valentina Tansley said the momentum hasn't been the same as the inaugural event.
"It's been pretty hard going at times," she said.
"I think last year we had a real great momentum coming out of Covid and I think this year, for a whole bunch of reasons, it's been a little bit more challenging."
"Last year, it was just a crazy idea that we thought we'd try to give a bit of an uplift to the town and the region and it was amazing; there was a lot of pressure to do another one and to make it bigger and better."
Ms Tansley said this year's program features 70 events, more than double last year's, with more than 100 artists, authors, creatives and speakers.
"The logistics of getting all of that lined up has been challenging at times, but also super exciting cause we've got so many things to offer the region, which is fantastic," she said.
A highlight of the festival, according to Ms Tansley, would be the Sass and Secrets cabaret show featuring Australia's leading female magician Cath Jamison, made possible through support from Regional Arts Victoria.
Goldfields Gothic would also feature a rare performance from 1980s new wave legends REAL LIFE, known for their hit Send Me An Angel.
The program was made up of plenty of ghost tours, paranormal demonstrations and "horrible histories" talks, delving into dark stories of the goldfields era.
Ms Tansley said the program has been designed to make sure events are appealing to both locals and tourists, as "this event had to be good for the town".
But the team of about four people needed more hands on deck if the festival was to be successful and grow even bigger.
"There's been a major drop off in volunteering... that's truly an essential part going forward, we need to make sure we've got that support.
"There's a great opportunity in regional Victoria for this festival. It is a lot of work, so I think we really need to make sure that we've got our funding and support in place if we are going to grow it.
