Scott Bryant advocates a simple ethos around textile recycling - if you can, give it to an op shop or friends, if it's past good use but clean, give it to a recycling scheme.
And it seems that Bendigo residents are buying into the idea.
Bendigo region residents have saved around 13.7 tonnes of soft plastic and 4.4 tonnes of textiles from landfill through initiatives in line with City of Greater Bendigo's Circular Economy and Zero Waste Policy.
Council began collecting soft plastics in January 2023 after supermarkets binned their REDcycle collection schemes.
It followed with textile collections in May 2023, opening free drop offs at the Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye, Heathcote and Goornong Transfer Stations.
The 13.7 tonnes of collected soft plastics in seven months dwarf the 14 tonnes reportedly collected by REDcycle when operational in one year, according to Circular Economy Coordinator Scott Bryant.
From there, the plastics are sent to Melbourne based Close The Loop, finding new life being as asphalt additive TonerPlas for use in infrastructure projects, including on roads across the Bendigo region.
"And once (Close The Loop) are fully up and running at the end of the year the aim is for that to become pretty normal in city road operations where it fits performance," Mr Bryant said.
The textiles are also head to Melbourne, where they are sorted for either direct reuse and wear, or if beyond reuse, are taken to cities across the world including in India to be recycled and woven into fibers.
"It's about looking at the future infrastructure and solutions for waste and reuse of materials that Bendigo residents produce," Mr Bryant said.
"And looking at better ways to do things with those materials rather than send them to landfills."
When looking to access to textiles program, Mr Bryant said there was a good rule of thumb for Bendigo residents to follow.
"If you've got clothing and you think you'll use it again keep using it, or if you have relations that would be keen on using the clothing, its far better to keep them in use in Bendigo, or give them to an op shop," he said.
"But if they're in a condition where you wouldn't want to give them to an op shop, but they're still clean, that's where this textile recycling scheme comes in."
Bendigo residents can drop their soft plastics and textiles for free to the Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye, Heathcote and Goornong Transfer Stations.
