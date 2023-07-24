Tour journey complete for Bendigo duo Hamilton and Haig

Bendigo cyclists Chris Hamilton and Jack Haig have completed their gruelling three-week journey across the Basque Country and France.
The duo were two of 150 riders from the starting 176-man field to ride into Paris in the Tour De France's traditional final stage under the Champs-Elysses.
Both riders were thrilled to complete the pinnacle of cycling again - finishing the TDF.
"I don't think it ever gets old riding into Paris," Hamilton told SBS.
"Everyone was pretty nervous when they looked out the window this morning and saw rain, but thankfully it held off, and we could enjoy it."
With Bahrain Victorious missing their sprinter Phil Bauhaus after he abandoned on stage 17, Haig could enjoy the sights of the Tour's processional final stage.
"It's an amazing feeling to finish here," said Haig when speaking to SBS.
"Without Phil (Bauhaus), there wasn't much to do, so I went easy on the last lap and enjoyed the crowd."
Haig labelled teammate Matej Mohoric's stage 19 triumph as the highlight of his race.
"Being a part of his win was special," he said.
"I tried really hard when he got away along to disrupt the chase behind, and I felt I played a big role in his victory."
Heading into the race, Haig was a sniff of a top-ten finish, albeit riding in a support role to Spaniards Mikel Landa and Pello Bilbao.
The 2021 Vuelta a Espana podium finisher was unable to find his best form finishing 28th two hours and ten minutes behind winner Jonas Vingegaard.
Hamilton was a further 41 minutes in arrears placing in 46th.
It could have been much better for Hamilton had he not crashed on the descent of the Col des Aravis on stage 15.
Bora-Hansgrohe's Jordi Meeus won the final stage.
Meanwhile, Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Nate Hadden recorded a big win in Belgium over the weekend at the Molenhoek Fair Sinaai Junior Kirmesse.
Hadden opened the sprint to the line with 500 metres remaining.
Riding into a strong headwind, Hadden held off the challengers to win the 14-man bunch sprint.
Midway through the race, Hadden was caught up in a large crash on the cobbles that saw him have to bridge to the 12-man front group solo.
