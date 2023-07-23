It wasn't that long ago that Dyson Daniels was regularly running up and down Red Energy Arena basketball courts in a Bendigo Junior Braves singlet.
On Sunday, the 20-year-old walked into the same stadium to a sea of youngsters sporting New Orleans Pelicans singlets with the number 11 and the name Daniels emblazoned across the back.
In the middle of a rare trip home, Daniels held a training camp for young basketballers on Sunday.
The starry eyed juniors hung on every word Daniels said about his journey from Bendigo to the NBA and what it's like to play against the sport's biggest stars.
He wowed the youngsters with an array of impressive dunks and even took on his father - Bendigo Braves great Ricky Daniels - in a shooting competition.
"It's surreal, still,'' Daniels said.
"It does feel like yesterday that I was out there running around playing juniors on these courts. Now I'm here running camps, kids are buying my jersey and wanting autographs and photos. It's special.
"Seeing all these kids look up to me is really special. It's all come so far, so I'm very grateful for it."
Daniels has come a long way in a short time, but he is far from satisfied.
He admitted he had mixed feelings about his rookie season in the NBA. Injuries hampered his individual progress and, as a team, the Pelicans fell short of expectations.
Daniels was the Pelicans best player at the recent NBA Summer League in Las Vegas - the first step in what he hopes is a successful 2023-24.
"There were ups and downs,'' Daniels said of his rookie season.
"I wasn't happy with how I finished the season. I felt like I definitely grew throughout the season, but I came to a stunt towards the end.
"I came into Summer League with a chip on my shoulder, knowing that I could do more. I went out there and showed the coaches what I could do - play with the ball, play without the ball.
"There's a lot I can take away from my first year, a lot of ups and downs, but I'm ready for a big year two."
Injuries were Daniels' greatest frustration.
It seemed every time it looked like he was cementing himself as a key part of the Pelicans' rotation he'd have a setback.
"Going through my juniors I never really got injured,'' Daniels said.
"I think I had three or four ankle injuries and setbacks (last season) which was frustrating because you want to be out there on the floor.
"Every time you get injured it takes you a little while to get your athleticism back and get your skills back.
"It was frustrating, but I learned a lot from my injuries and what I can do better."
Importantly, Daniels didn't feel out of place on the biggest stage in basketball.
While his perimeter shooting remains a work in progress, Daniels' defence was as impressive as any rookie in the NBA.
"Being in the NBA in my first year you don't really know what to expect playing at the highest level,'' he said.
"I was able to go out there, make plays and be efficient. I had some really good games and helped our team through that middle part of the season.
"I was happy with how I was playing through that patch until I had an injury that stunted me again.
"That's why I'm excited for year two to be healthy... and get a full run at a full season, hopefully."
Daniels played in multiple positions in his rookie season, but his goal going forward is to play point guard.
"I definitely think it's the one (point guard) and my team sees me as the one as well,'' Daniels said.
"We have so much offensive firepower, it's about me being able to play make and get them the ball in positions to score and to succeed.
"I need to be aggressive as well. I feel like last year I wasn't as aggressive as I would have liked to be, so if I can be aggressive it opens up different opportunities for the big name players on my team.
"The one is my main spot, but the thing that's good about me is that I'm versatile and I can play one through four."
Daniels said his coaches and team-mates have encouraged him to be more aggressive in season two.
"It's something I wanted to improve on, it's something my team-mates wanted me to be more aggressive and my coaches wanted me to be more aggressive,'' he said.
"That's a good thing if they want you to be aggressive. It means that they believe in you and that they trust you."
Next stop for Daniels is Cairns for a Boomers training camp.
Representing Australia at World Cup and Olympic level has long been a major goal for Daniels.
He's in the mix to make the Boomers squad for the World Cup in Japan in September.
"We have a squad of 18 that will be cut to 12 and then we have three exhibition games in Melbourne,'' Daniels said.
"Hopefully, I make the squad and we can head to Japan and, hopefully, go for gold.
"It's a big few months coming up and then straight after that it will be get ready for (Pelicans) training camp and get into the NBA season."
Daniels enjoys life in New Orleans - a city renowned for its fine food and music.
Gumbo - a stew made from combinations of seafood or meat and vegetables served hot rice - is his favourite signature New Orleans dish.
As an NBA player, getting out and about around New Orleans is not always easy.
"I can't walk in the city because I definitely get noticed,'' Daniels said.
"Most restaurant owners and stuff like that help the players out with reservations. They know who we are.
"New Orleans is a very sporty city, so they know who you are. I try to stay on the quiet side of town, but when I do go into the city the fans show love and show support.
"It's good fun to meet new people."
Upon return to the Pelicans for training camp, Daniels loses his rookie status.
It's customary with most NBA clubs that rookies have designated jobs and Daniels' role involved spending up to $600 on food prior to each road trip to satisfy the hunger of his more experienced team-mates.
"I bought Chipotle (Mexican grill restaurant) for everyone before every flight,'' Daniels said with a chuckle.
"I had to carry some bags, go down and collect food and bring it up to people's rooms.
"I'm owed a bit of money because people would make me go and buy phones and air pods and stuff like that.
"It's good fun. I'm not a rookie anymore, so I'll have rookies doing it for me."
