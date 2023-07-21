Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo recorded five COVID cases in week | July 21, 2023

Updated July 22 2023 - 10:13am, first published July 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Covid testers at the Bendigo Showgrounds in September 2021. Picture by Darren Howe
Greater Bendigo recorded five new COVID-19 cases in the week to July 21, a slight rise from the two cases recorded the previous week.

