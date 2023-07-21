Wear a mask: a high-quality and well-fitted mask can protect you and others from the virus.

Get your 2023 booster: new bivalent vaccines targeting Omicron variants are available at your GP or local pharmacy. To find out if you're eligible for your next booster, visit the coronavirus website

Let fresh air in: open windows and doors when you can - it reduces the spread of the virus.

Get tested: if you have symptoms, take a rapid antigen test.

Stay at home: if you have COVID, you should stay at home for at least five days and until you have no symptoms.