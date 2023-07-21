Greater Bendigo recorded five new COVID-19 cases in the week to July 21, a slight rise from the two cases recorded the previous week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded one new case in the 24 hours leading up to July 21.
There are nine active cases in the local government area, down dozens of cases in the previous two weeks.
The Macedon Ranges and Buloke recorded one case during the week, Mount Alexander zero, Campaspe three, while Gannawarra, Mount Alexander, Central Goldfields, and Loddon all had zero cases in the last seven days.
The data showed there were 469 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria, a pitfall of 11 per cent recorded in the previous week.
In the past week, 2788 positive PCR tests were reported to the Department. The recommendation to report positive RATs was removed on June 30.
There are 121 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including six in intensive care. There is one cleared case in ICU.
There are no COVID patients on a ventilator.
A total of 45 COVID-related deaths were reported to the department in the past week
An average of six deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Covid hospital admissions continued to decrease this week, with the level of Covid wastewater detections also at relatively lower levels.
This indicates a sustained reduction in the number of infections in Victoria.
These six steps can help you stay ahead of COVID:
