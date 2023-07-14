Bendigo Advertiser
Tooborac collision ute driver identified as Junortoun man

By Jonathon Magrath, and Gabriel Rule
Updated July 14 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
Inspector Michael Layton at the police line of a crash in Tooborac on Wednesday July 12. Picture by Darren Howe
Inspector Michael Layton at the police line of a crash in Tooborac on Wednesday July 12. Picture by Darren Howe

Police have provided information about the driver of a ute that collided with truck on the Northern Highway near Toobarac on Wednesday afternoon.

