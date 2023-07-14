Bendigo Advertiser
Elmore Village residents to be rehoused at Rochester caravan park

JD
By Jenny Denton
July 14 2023 - 11:00am
Rochester in flood in October 2022. Picture by Darren Howe
Rochester residents living at 'Elmore Village' who can't return home will be rehoused in temporary accommodation at the Rochester Caravan Park, the government has announced.

