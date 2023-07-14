Rochester residents living at 'Elmore Village' who can't return home will be rehoused in temporary accommodation at the Rochester Caravan Park, the government has announced.
Short-term, modular housing formerly used by people affected by bushfires was being delivered to the caravan park by the agency Emergency Recovery Victoria to provide temporary accommodation, the government said on Thursday.
Since a village was set up at the site of the Elmore Field Days following last October's floods, more than 300 people had accessed the emergency accommodation space, and 80 still living there will need to move by August 15, when the village is set to close.
Victorian Acting Minister for Emergency Services Anthony Carbines said 20 short-term modular houses would be available for flood-affected people in coming weeks, with priority given to residents from the village.
The homes come in one, two and three-bedroom designs and include a split kitchen and living area, a bathroom, and a deck. They are furnished and can be customised to meet specific needs such as mobility access requirements.
Their location back in Rochester meant residents would be closer to their homes and could start to settle back into the community, the acting minister said.
The minister said the modular housing was one option the government and ERV were offering to residents still recovering from the floods, with a support program providing a support worker for every displaced resident to help with information, advice, and housing.
Mental health help was also available, with Anglicare Victoria, MIND and Echuca Regional Health all providing services in Rochester.
