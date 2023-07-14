Sunshine Bendigo volunteers could soon have a shiny award to place at their shiny new home, with the charity up for a statewide award.
The locally-run organisation has been nominated 2023 Victorian Community Achievement Award in the connecting community category.
For the past seven years, Sunshine Bendigo has helped families struggling to cope with the challenges associated with babies and children, redistributing pre-loved goods and equipment to where they're needed most.
Founder and director Glenda Serpell said any recognition for the charity's hard work was "pretty special".
"It's just nice that people know that we are here and recognise what we are doing, because charities can sometimes go overlooked; it's not that glamorous really with a volunteer powered organisation," she said.
"There's no great financial reward, but it's very rewarding for all of those that are involved in providing the service.
"It's great when the community say, we see what you're doing and we appreciate what you're doing."
Ms Serpell said Sunshine Bendigo said in the last 12 months the organisation's service had expanded, meeting need in more places in Victoria.
The charity serves anywhere from Castlemaine to Echuca.
"There's babies being born everywhere and there's definitely need all over the state," she said.
Sunshine Bendigo operated out of an office at 6 Nolan Street, East Bendigo, with an active volunteer base of 32 people.
According to the group's nomination, in the seven years the service has assisted more than 5000 families with goods with an approximate retail value of just over $2 million.
Ms Serpell said while an award nomination was a nice recognition, it proved how important the work the group's service was.
"Even though you may not see it, the community is hurting and people have needs, and we care directly with the needs of babies and children," she said.
"We all have the ability to make a difference, so [we're] encouraging people to get involved in some way."
Winners of the 2023 Victorian Community Achievement Awards would be announced on Friday, December 1.
