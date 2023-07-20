Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Former Rochester resident celebrating insurance payout

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated July 20 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Carnegie, who was left homeless by the devastating October 2022 floods, with his two children. Picture supplied
Robert Carnegie, who was left homeless by the devastating October 2022 floods, with his two children. Picture supplied

A man who lost almost everything in flooding at Rochester is celebrating spectacularly good news this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.