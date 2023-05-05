Robert Carnegie had only just moved into a house in Rochester when the floods hit and he and his two young children were evacuated to Bendigo.
The trio spent a month at the showgrounds evacuation centre, where he was helped to access Centrelink and Victorian government emergency financial support.
Now, with the Department of Family, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) not recognising his right to full "re-establishment assistance", the young father is living in limbo, separated from his kids by a two and a half hour drive while he bounces between family members' couches in Melbourne.
With "nowhere to go and no money to help buy anything back" he is unsure what to do next.
In the last few days he has found out that the tools left behind in Rochester that he uses to restore old cars have been stolen from the property, leaving him "absolutely gutted".
"They were everything I had left. I was hoping they would still be ok," he said.
He had been unable to access the flood-damaged house he was evacuated from, where he also left a caravan, because the department of housing-owned property is being renovated and is surrounded by cyclone fencing, he says.
"I don't know what's left or what's destroyed," he told the Advertiser. "If I had my caravan, I'd have somewhere to stay."
Mr Carnegie moved into 5 Keele Court in Rochester with his friend Allissa Grant, the registered housing department tenant, after being given short notice to leave a rental house in Bamawm, which the owners wanted to renovate.
"I'd moved all my stuff in there [at Rochester] and managed to get the internet on in my name," he says.
"Once the floods come through it literally only took a few hours, and it come right up, and then by that afternoon we had the fire truck come in. The water was up to my waist out in the front driveway. They took me, my kids, my friend and her dad up to where the buses were to take us into Bendigo."
At the evacuation centre his internet connection documents had been proof enough of Mr Carnegie's residence in Rochester for the DFFH to pay him an initial sum of around $4000, which was "Part A" of the "re-establishment grant".
The problem came when he tried to access the much more significant "Part B" of the assistance, worth around $20,000 to $30,000, which his friends and neighbours had received straight away.
"At first [the department staff] said they couldn't do it because I didn't meet the criteria, they thought that that wasn't my primary place of residence," he says. "And I told them, 'Well there was nowhere else for me to go. This is where I had all my stuff, this is where I was at that time, and you already approved it for the other [payment]."
Because he wasn't on the lease of the house, a to-and-fro with DFFH began which has continued for around two and a half months, Mr Carnegie says, before he was informed his application had been refused.
At one point he claims he was offered a payment of a thousand dollars.
"I said, 'But I had my whole life, everything there - my furniture, my bedding, I had my kids' clothes, all their toys. How am I supposed to do anything? I'm still practically homeless, I'm just couch-surfing at the moment through family because I've had to move to Melbourne."
Mr Carnegie, who is currently living off a disability support pension, sought help with his case at the Rochester community house, whose staff are widely considered to have worked wonders helping residents access flood assistance - 169 residents from the town have reportedly received the re-establishment grant.
He was also assigned a flood caseworker from the organisation Windermere, who he said was trying to help him appeal the department's decision about his eligibility for the grant and also to access his belongings.
Nevertheless he seems to have so far fallen through the cracks.
The Department of Family, Fairness and Housing said Mr Carnegie was on the priority housing list for public housing and they were committed to continuing to engage with him in good faith.
"We are working hard to get flood-affected Victorians the help and support they need, including with Personal Hardship Assistance Program payments," a spokesperson said.
"Re-establishment grants are offered to affected residents whose primary residence was impacted by the floods."
"More than $10 million in emergency relief and re-establishment payments have been provided to flood-impacted people in Campaspe, including Echuca and Rochester."
