AN ANCIENT game is having a revival in Bendigo thanks to streaming miniseries like the Queen's Gambit, an aficionado says as World Chess Day arrives.
Andre Sardone runs one of two local chess groups and says the game is becoming more popular.
"When COVID hit there were all these people at home with all this time and they started getting into chess," he said.
"We've seen it around town with a lot more chess going on."
July 20 marks World Chess Day, a date that coincides with the founding of the International Chess Federation in 1924.
Games resembling modern chess can be dated back to at least the sixth century, though earlier versions could hark back to even earlier times.
The Bendigo Chess Club meets every Wednesday night and runs different timed tournaments.
"It's a bit more serious competition," Mr Sardone said.
He runs a separate weekly event at the Old Church on the Hill. It takes place every Saturday.
"It's really thriving and we are getting a good mix of people of all ages and different skill levels," Mr Sardone said.
"It's a very social sort of morning with a pop-up cafe. Once a month there is a growers' market so it's a very vibrant community centre.
"I've found there are a lot of young people who are really enjoying coming along and playing chess on a Saturday morning."
Chess on The Hill takes place from 10am to noon on Saturdays at the Old Church on the Hill, while the Bendigo Chess Club meets every Wednesday from 7.15 onwards.
For more information visit The Old Church on the Hill's website and the Bendigo Chess Club's Facebook page.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.