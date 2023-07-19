BENDIGO'S council says it is not reacting to an immediate threat as it clamps down at its monthly council meetings.
The City of Greater Bendigo will trial ID checks and bar people from asking spur-of-the-moment questions during time set aside for public scrutiny for the rest of 2023.
It follows a spate of intimidating incidents at council meetings in Melbourne this year, including crowds disrupting meetings, which have prompted concerns about safety of council officials and members of the public.
Bendigo's council has not witnessed any disruptions in recent years but has been reviewing practices in light of what other local governments had experienced.
The changes were not meant to stop people asking the council questions, corporate performance director Jessica Howard said.
"What often happens with questions on the night, we usually take them on notice so the person who has asked it doesn't get a response," she said.
Requiring people to submit questions before meetings would allow the council to give a more informed response on the night itself, Ms Howard said.
"We think that is a good thing for people who have taken the effort to come to the council meeting in person," she said.
Bendigo would not be the only Victorian council to go down the route of only accepting pre-submitted questions, Ms Howard said.
She hoped new requirements to show ID would not discourage people from attending council meetings.
"We don't want the ID requirement to be particularly onerous. It does not need to be a formal licence and we are not going to keep a copy," Ms Howard said.
"It's more from a safety perspective, that people who are in the building are who they say they are. That should hopefully give people some comfort that it is safe to attend council meetings."
The council does already post security guards to town hall during council meetings, though they tend to keep a low profile.
That arrangement will not change as part of the new trial.
The next public council meeting takes place on Monday at 6pm at the Bendigo Town Hall.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.