For Suzi Craig, the people around her and the support from Bendigo Health's Gobbé Wellness Centre has made a "huge difference" in her cancer journey.
That's why raising funds through this year's Dry July campaign is so close to her heart.
Ms Craig was first diagnosed with breast cancer at age 39 in October last year.
"I've been quite stoic about it I think," she said.
"I know I've been really lucky to be able to have surgery, which got most of the cancer, and I'll soon be starting a month of radiation therapy.
"I think it's hard to see it happen to you, especially for the people around you too."
MORE NEWS:
Ms Craig said she was thankful to have access to other therapies and treatments through the Wellness Centre.
"The staff have been so amazing," she said.
"I knew from the beginning I didn't want to look like a cancer patient, so the centre staff helped be get access to wigs.
"It's hard enough watching your body change, so to have that assistance was great."
Thanks to funds raised by the local Dry July campaigns, the Gobbé Wellness Centre was not only built, but it has allowed for the purchase of equipment and other benefits.
Bendigo Health Oncology Unit clinical director Dr Robert Blum said the funds raised this year would go towards buying a new scalp cooling device.
"Hair loss can be very devastating for a lot of patients," he said.
OTHER STORIES:
"This machine will allow us to lower the temperature of the scalp, so we may be able to decrease the amount of hair loss for some patients."
Dr Blum said Dry July was a good time to take a look at our social behaviours and how they may affect our health.
"We have a strong alcohol culture in this country and we really don't know what sort of damage it can cause right away," he said.
"It's important to take a step back this month and check in on what alcohol is doing to us."
Ms Craig has joined forces with a number of local businesses, including Awaken Coffee and PH Property, in hopes of raising up to $5000 for the cause.
If you'd like to support the team, you can donate at dryjuly.com/teams/awaken-coffee
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.