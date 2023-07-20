Rezoning push could allow 78 new homes in Epsom

BENDIGO'S council should help rezone a large slice of land along the Bendigo Creek to make way for a 78 lot housing development, municipal officers say ahead of a meeting on Monday.
They want councillors to greenlight a push for change with Victoria's planning minister, the officers say in a report.
The change would transform nine hectares of former farmland in Epsom from Buckland Street past Montis Lane, on the western side of the creek.
Council officers do not think any traffic or potential soil contamination issues would rule rezoning out.
They were OK with some trees on parts of the site being removed. That included seven large trees and 19 small ones, some of which are exotic species.
Much of the surrounding area has already been transformed into residential and commercial land as the suburb's population has risen.
Rezoning is still in its early days and any sign-off from the planning minister would happen after public consultations, council officers said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
