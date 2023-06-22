International phenomenon Candlelight Concerts is coming to Bendigo for a host of candle-lit live music performances.
On Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, August 19, the lights at Bendigo Town Hall will be turned off and the stage will instead by illuminated by thousands of candles for an intimate concert by Melbourne-based string quartet Eclective Strings
Violinist Amy You said Candlelight Concerts, a concept started by global live entertainment company Fever, led to the quartet playing all over the country.
MORE NEWS:
She said the idea of playing somewhere closer to home like Bendigo was a source of excitement.
"It's really quite exciting that we're coming to Bendigo," she said
"To go somewhere that is more regional is really exciting for us, almost as an outreach kind of concert. I myself am from Geelong, so the regional support is really great for classical music."
The musician said the quartet would present three different concerts, with a mix of classical and contemporary music.
At 6pm on Saturday, July 22, the band will play a Best of Hans Zimmer show, performing the best hits from the well-known film composer.
At 8pm, a Tribute to Queen will be performed.
On Saturday, August 19, the quartet is set to go back to its roots, playing Vivaldi's Four Seasons.
OTHER NEWS:
Each show will go for an hour with tickets starting at $39.
Visit feverup.com/en/bendigo for more information and tickets.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.