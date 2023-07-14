Bendigo Advertiser
Greater Bendigo recorded two COVID cases in week | July 14, 2023

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
July 14 2023 - 5:30pm
Covid testers at the Bendigo Showgrounds in September 2021. Picture by Darren Howe
Greater Bendigo recorded just two new COVID-19 cases in the week to July 14 showing another fall from the 13 cases recorded the previous week.

