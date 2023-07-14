Greater Bendigo recorded just two new COVID-19 cases in the week to July 14 showing another fall from the 13 cases recorded the previous week.
According to data released by the Department of Health, the municipality recorded no new cases in the 24 hours leading up to July 14.
There are six active cases in the local government area, down dozens of cases from last week.
The Macedon Ranges recorded one case during the week, Mount Alexander and Campaspe four, Gannawarra two, while Central Goldfields, Buloke and Loddon all had zero cases in the last seven days.
The data showed there were 543 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria, a pitfall of 33 percent recorded in the previous week.
In the past week, 543 positive PCR tests were reported to the Department. The recommendation to report positive RATs was removed on June 30.
There are 142 COVID-19 patients in Victorian hospitals, including eight in intensive care, with two cleared cases.
There are four COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
There was a total of 39 COVID-19 related deaths reported to the department in the past week.
An average of six deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Victoria's Chief Health Officer said the data indicated hospital admissions continued to decrease this week, with the level of COVID wastewater detections also at relatively lower levels.
This indicated a sustained reduction in the number of infections in Victoria.
These six steps can help you stay ahead of COVID:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
