Thirty extra Bendigo-built Bushmasters will deploy to Ukraine, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced at the NATO summit in Lithuania overnight.
The promise comes on top of Australia's previous commitment of 90 of the armoured vehicles, and the announcement last month of 70 "assorted highly capable military vehicles, a supply of critical 105mm ammunition and a $10 million contribution to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund".
Earlier this week the government also committed to deploying a Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail plane and up to 100 crew and support staff to Germany for approximately six months from October to provide early warning of any threats outside Ukraine to a gateway for humanitarian and military assistance.
"We are proud to provide additional Bushmaster vehicles to assist the brave men and women fighting for their home and their nation's sovereignty," the Primer Minister said.
"Russia unilaterally launched this illegal and immoral invasion and should withdraw its troops and end the conflict immediately."
"Along with our international partners, Australia continues to look for practical ways to assist the Ukraine Government and people and help bring about a rapid conclusion to the immoral and unprovoked invasion by Russia."
Mr Albanese said he had been told by the Ukrainian president and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov that the Bushmasters already provided by Australia had been "particularly helpful in saving lives in Ukraine".
Australia had provided more than $710 million in military support to Ukraine, the Australian government said, with its overall contributions reaching a total of $890 million.
Ukraine has celebrated the new Bushmaster commitment.
"Extremely grateful to the Australian political leadership for announcing another 30 Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles for Ukraine," the country's ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted on Thursday morning.
"It's been ... excellent team work of the Ukrainian President, Foreign and Defence Ministers, Ukraine's MoD Strategic Comms team, the relentless Australian-Ukrainian community and many others."
Not included in the announcement were Hawkeis, the smaller, lighter-weight sister vehicles built on the same premises as Bushmasters.
Prime minister Anthony Albanese ruled out any move to send that heavily armoured vehicle to Ukraine several weeks ago, despite a vocal Ukrainian public relations campaign to acquire them.
"The advice is that that would not be the best way to provide assistance to Ukraine," he said.
Senior Australian Defence Force leaders oppose sending them right now because of global parts shortages and questions about their brakes.
This story was updated at 9.55am with reactions from Ukraine's ambassador and information on Hawkeis.
