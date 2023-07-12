The life of Shane Keely and those of his family were forever changed on the evening of March 30.
Mr Keely was the alleged victim of a hit and run while walking his beloved dog Nixon along Spring Gully Road which shattered both of his legs and left his with life threatening injuries.
The accident, which was just metres from his home, happened after two cars allegedly sped onto the road from Lawson Street during a street race. When one vehicle went to overtake the other it hit Shane in the bike lane, forcing him over the roof of the car and onto the road.
The roof painter was left with two protruding bones in his right leg and more than 20 fractures in his left leg.
Mr Keely remained conscious during the entire episode and remembers the impact of the car against his body.
"I have flipped up over the car and then smashed their windscreen with my knee and then did a couple of flips and just landed on the road in a bit of shock as you can imagine," he said.
"I remember looking down at me legs and first thought was, I am going to have to go to hospital here I am not just putting a band-aid on this one.
"I only laugh about it (now) because what else can you do."
Mr Keely said the first car did pull over but continued driving after seeing he was still alive.
Inside the house was his partner Saraya Theobold who was alerted to the accident after Mr Keely's "piercing" screams for help.
She said after seeing him so torn up she nearly went into shock herself.
"I've got out to the road and I have seen him just lying there," she said.
"I didn't really see him or look at his injuries ... and then I have come back out after putting (Nixon) inside and I have actually witnessed what he looked like on the road.
"There was muscle and blood dripping from his leg, it was really ... I don't have the words."
He was taken to Bendigo Health for surgery on his right leg that night and then spent the next two weeks in hospital.
During his stay he had surgery on his left leg, where metal pins were implanted and a metal knee plate was put in place.
Following his return home in a wheelchair Mr Keely and Ms Theobold fought to overcome the many challenges of recovering from severe injuries.
Tasks that were previously thought by the pair to be simple - including getting out of bed, moving around the house and showering - were now painful and time consuming.
The trials have pressed the pair to their limits, but they have endured and overcome most of the hurdles to recovery.
Mr Keely said he is now seeing a physio twice a week and even surprised his surgeon by how quickly he has gotten back on his feet using crutches.
One thing which still angers him four months after the accident was seeing people hoon driving along Spring Gully Road, putting himself, his family and neighbours in danger.
"The last couple of years just idiots driving along here, like last night for instance, I don't know how quick this bloke was going but he was just voom then gone," he said.
"I was just laying here and I could here him and I though 'jeez he must be moving.'"
"I thought someone is going to end up getting hit or some kid is going to get killed and then funny enough it happened to be me."
Both Mr Keely and Ms Theobold stressed the importance of road safety and wanted to show the potential human toll of a speeding driver making the slightest error behind the wheel.
Mr Keely said although work and full time recovery were still quite a while away he was trying his best to get back to fighting fitness.
"Never say never I guess and you never know," he said.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
