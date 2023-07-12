Two staff members from a Bendigo business have been granted an interim intervention order against an "aggressive" colleague after a hearing in the magistrates' court.
Despite being told by others at their workplace that the person was just "being (their name)", Magistrate Megan Aumair said that was not acceptable.
"Gone are the days when we just accept that behaviour," Magistrate Aumair said.
The court heard the Bendigo business where the complainants work did not have a human resources division so the quarrelling colleagues had gone though mediation and further discussions.
The workers told Magistrate Aumair about "creepy" and "sexist" comments, and that the colleague had become "very aggressive" during a recent confrontation.
The two workers believed he had resigned but soon realised he was working from home.
An interim intervention order was issued ordering the colleague in question to not act aggressively with either of the workers and not to remain within two metres of either person at their shared workplace.
Magistrate Aumair also suspended the colleague's authority to use firearms as part of the intervention order.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
