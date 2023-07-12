Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Collision on Northern Highway, Tooborac claims driver's life

JM
GR
By Jonathon Magrath, and Gabriel Rule
Updated July 13 2023 - 10:24am, first published July 12 2023 - 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector Michael Layton at the police line of a crash in Tooborac on Wednesday July 12. Picture by Darren Howe
Inspector Michael Layton at the police line of a crash in Tooborac on Wednesday July 12. Picture by Darren Howe

UPDATED 5.13pm: The Northern Highway is expected to be closed for "many hours" while emergency services assess a hazardous chemical spill after a fatal collision near Tooborac on Wednesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.