Away on a holiday at Moama, 11-year-old Sienna Lehmann became unwell.
Sienna's mum Erin, a registered nurse at Bendigo Health, had an idea of what might be causing the young girl's distress.
"I tested her urine and that showed some glucose and ketones," Erin said.
"So I had an inkling that she had diabetes."
A subsequent trip to the emergency department confirmed the inkling: Sienna had type 1 diabetes.
Sienna's pancreas had stopped producing insulin and had instead started to eat away at the her fat stores - causing rapid weight loss Erin "had put down to (Sienna) growing up".
Once the initial "shock" of diagnoses wore off, Sienna now navigates circumstances - including round-the-clock use of an insulin pump attached to her belt loop - in "constant battle" against seesawing sugar levels.
"Anytime she eats, you've got to consider how much insulin she has," Erin said.
"We have sleepless nights when we she has low blood sugars, and then high blood sugars, it's just a constant battle. It's exhausting."
One in 20 Australians navigate this "exhausting" life under diabetes, while National Diabetes Week, running July 9 to 15 works towards a "future where diabetes can do no harm".
Beyond the new at-home conditions, Erin said Sienna regularly comes up against stigma from those around her who lack understanding about what diabetes looks like in the real-world.
"Sienna might feel judged if she's at a birthday party eating a cake and is told, 'well, you're diabetic so should you be eating that?'," she said.
"The first day at school she did feel a little bit upset because all the kids were like, 'oh, that's that girl that has to inject herself'.
For Erin, her maternal support while steering Sienna through her condition has been a lesson in signs she urges other parents to look out for.
"I think parents have a little instinct built in that there's something not right with their child," she said.
Since the diagnosis, Erin said symptoms including increased urination, thirst, weight loss, and fatigue had become abundantly clear.
"They're the things you're looking out for," she said.
"Seek medical advice straight away. She could have deteriorated quite quickly and thankfully we avoided an ICU admission."
Despite the stigma, Sienna wants to cut through the societal ignorance towards type 1 diabetes and inspire young sufferers to what is possible despite a life under diagnosis.
"I'd like to help them in knowing that they can do anything with diabetes and it can't stop you in life," Sienna said.
Between them, the mother-daughter duo have raised $6000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Type 1 Foundation, with an ultimate aim to find a cure for the disease.
"I think everyone just needs to understand more about diabetes as a whole and just how difficult and complex it is to live with," Erin said.
"Sienna couldn't avoid this. It was going to happen regardless."
