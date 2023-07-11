Bendigo Advertiser
National Diabetes Week: Bendigo girl fights diabetes stigma

By Gabriel Rule
Updated July 11 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:30pm
Erin and Sienna Lehmann have raised $6000 for diabetes research. Picture by Gabriel Rule
Away on a holiday at Moama, 11-year-old Sienna Lehmann became unwell.

