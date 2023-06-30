A crop of cannabis weighing more than 100kg was ordered to be destroyed in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 28.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh granted a police application for the forfeiture and destruction of 200 plants which had been taken from an Eaglehawk crop house raid in 2021.
The court heard that on January 22, 2021 Victoria Police's Central Victoria Response Unit obtained a search warrant for an Avery Road property, where they located the plants, which a botanist certified were cannabis.
Police had photos of the crop "in situ", if needed, the court heard.
They had been unable to locate the accused in the case, Thi Be Luu.
MORE NEWS:
While immigration had no record of Ms Be Luu leaving Australia and it was likely she was still here, due to the fact that people in her situation sometimes left the country using other people's documents, it couldn't be assumed she was "on Australian soil", the court heard.
The more than three-year-old crop, weighing over 118 kg, was stored in five batches of between 16 plants and 108 plants each.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.