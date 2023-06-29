Bendigo Advertiser
Kangaroo Flat FNC coach Nathan Johns has contract terminated

By Adam Bourke
Updated June 30 2023 - 11:52am, first published June 29 2023 - 4:06pm
Nathan Johns
Kangaroo Flat Football Netball Club is looking for a new senior coach after terminating Nathan Johns' contract.

