Kangaroo Flat Football Netball Club is looking for a new senior coach after terminating Nathan Johns' contract.
The decision to cut ties with Johns came after he was suspended for four weeks by the BFNL tribunal on Wednesday night.
"The decision for termination of the contract is not one taken lightly, however, being reported by umpires after the Sandhurst game has made Nathan's position untenable,'' KFFNC said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.
"The club takes these matters very seriously and will not accept it as part of the culture within our club.
"The Kangaroo Flat Football Netball Club has been working hard on professionalism, culture, development and sustainability over the years. We are very supportive and appreciative of umpires and the difficult job they do each week. We are extremely disappointed that one of the leaders of our club has been involved in an incident like this and will take every step possible to ensure it does not happen again."
Assistant coach Jeremy Hayes has been appointed interim coach as the club begins the search for a new senior coach.
"We have been seeing improvement in the playing group, with three wins so far this season, including a win against Eaglehawk in round six, it's now time to start bringing our football teams up the ladder,'' the KFFNC statement said.
"The club is lucky to have good internal people who can step into the coaching roles for the remainder of the season, as we search for our next senior coach."
